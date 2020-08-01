Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mevani alleges multi-crore scam in MNREGS in Gujarat village

The Independent MLA said that the scam in Balundra village in Amirgadh tehsil came to light after some villagers, who were financially hit due to COVID-19, went to seek work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), but were told that their names were already registered under the scheme. Mevani alleged that similar scams were taking place in many other villages of Gujarat, including in his constituency Vadgam in Banaskantha district, wherein money was being siphoned off by others although villagers were shown as its beneficiaries.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:02 IST
Mevani alleges multi-crore scam in MNREGS in Gujarat village

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Saturday alleged that a multi-crore scam has surfaced in a village in Banaskantha district of the state, in which bank accounts were opened in the name of around 500 villagers without their knowledge for the transfer of money under the MNREGA scheme, in order to siphon off the funds. The Independent MLA said that the scam in Balundra village in Amirgadh tehsil came to light after some villagers, who were financially hit due to COVID-19, went to seek work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), but were told that their names were already registered under the scheme.

Mevani alleged that similar scams were taking place in many other villages of Gujarat, including in his constituency Vadgam in Banaskantha district, wherein money was being siphoned off by others although villagers were shown as its beneficiaries. "Around 500 people never went for MNERGS daily wage jobs in Balundra village. However, they were shown as working.

Their job cards were made and bank accounts were opened in their names. Bank passbooks and ATM cards were obtained and money was siphoned off," he told reporters here. "This scam in Balundra has been going on for the last eight to nine years. Some government officials and others swindled over Rs 9 crore to 10 crore by showing villagers as the beneficiaries," he said.

The modus operandi of the fraudsters was that the villagers would be asked to give their signature or thumb impressions saying that they would get the benefit of different government schemes. They would then open the bank accounts in the villagers' names, Mevani alleged. "The scamsters would then carry out the work allotted under the MNREGS using JCB machines, which would cost a fraction of what needed to be paid to the villagers for their labour," he said.

Stating that he has got the documentary evidence to prove his allegations, Mevani said that he would soon register a complaint with the police in this connection. "When the villagers went to seek work under the MNREGS but were told that their names already existed as the beneficiaries, they complained about it to authorities. After that their names as workers were deleted from the website.

However, it still shows the past records and the payments made in their names," he said. Gujarat Congress's working president Hardik Patel was also present at the press conference.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

47 deaths, 3,807 new coronavirus cases in UP; total count 89,068

Forty-seven more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as 3,807 fresh cases took the states infection tally to 89,068So far, the infection has claimed 1,677 lives in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Heal...

BJP holds protests for better milk procurement prices in Maha

The opposition BJP on Saturday spearheaded protests demanding a hike in milk procurement prices for dairy farmers in various parts of Maharashtra. At many places, farmers poured milk on streets and briefly blocked roads by raising slogans.T...

Helicopter begins rescue in disaster-hit U'khand villages

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday started rescue operations through a helicopter in two sub divisions of the district where incidents caused by torrential rains recently killed 18 people and cut off around 60 villages. Heavy rains have...

Surprising number of exoplanets could host life, study reveals

Our solar system has one habitable planet -- Earth. According to a new study, other stars could have as many as seven Earth-like planets in the absence of a gas giant like Jupiter. This is the conclusion of a study led by UC Riverside astro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020