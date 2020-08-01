Two Naxals wanted for murdering cops held in C'garh's Bijapur

Left Menu
Two Naxals were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said. Mahesh Yadav (32) was nabbed from Tindodi village under Bhairamgarh police station limits and Manku Modiyam (32) from Chilnar village under Bijapur police station area, an official said. Yadav was involved in the killing of policeman Somaru Poyam and injuring his parents at their house in Matwada village on July 1, he said.

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:15 IST
Two Naxals were arrested from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Saturday, police said. Mahesh Yadav (32) was nabbed from Tindodi village under Bhairamgarh police station limits and Manku Modiyam (32) from Chilnar village under Bijapur police station area, an official said.

Yadav was involved in the killing of policeman Somaru Poyam and injuring his parents at their house in Matwada village on July 1, he said. "Modiyam was wanted for murdering a police official and looting his AK-47 rifle in Pamalwaya area in Bijapur in 2011," he said.

Security forces have intensified patrolling in Bastar division, comprising Bastar, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma districts, in view of 'martyrs week' being observed by the ultras from July 28 to August 3. PTI COR TKP BNM BNM

