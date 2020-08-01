Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor, he said.

The secretariat will undergo an "intense cleaning and sanitisation process" on these two days, the official said. "All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

The SI's wife has also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in Rajarhat area, the official added..