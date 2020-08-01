Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:17 IST
Nabanna to remain closed on Monday, Tuesday for sanitisation after sub-inspector tests COVID-19 positive

West Bengal's state secretariat 'Nabanna' will be closed on Monday and Tuesday as it will be thoroughly sanitised after a sub-inspector posted in the buiding tested positive for COVID-19, an official said. The SI was posted in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on the 14th floor, he said.

The secretariat will undergo an "intense cleaning and sanitisation process" on these two days, the official said. "All officers and staff of 'Nabanna' will work from home on Monday and Tuesday," he said.

The SI's wife has also tested positive for coronavirus and both of them have been admitted to a hospital in Rajarhat area, the official added..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia writes to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks immediate directions to LG to allow hotels and weekly markets in Delhi....

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday

Wishes poured in for Pink actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday as she ringed into her 33rd birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others extended birthday wishes to the Badla actor...

Anti-Kremlin protest in Russia’s far east attracts thousands for a fourth weekend

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend in protest at President Vladimir Putins handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020