1,118 fresh COVID-19 cases; 26 more deaths in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI)  The national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday. The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin. As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital recorded 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases, and 26 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Saturday. The city has so far recorded a total of 1,36,716 cases, of which 1,22,131 have recovered, been discharged or migrated. There are 10,596 active cases, of which 5,560 are under home isolation. The death toll due to the disease is 3,989, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 5,140 RTPCR tests and 13,014 rapid-antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. A total of 10,50,939 tests have been conducted to date -- 55,312 tests per million population, it said. In the last week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one percent every day.

The recovery rate has increased to more than 89 percent.

