Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAI updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in a bid to address the concerns raised regarding quarantine norms in different states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:16 IST
AAI updates state-wise quarantine guidelines for domestic passengers
Airports Authority of India. Image Credit: ANI

Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Saturday issued the updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers in a bid to address the concerns raised regarding quarantine norms in different states. "To address concerns regarding quarantine norms in different states, latest state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers (as of July 30, 2020) have been issued," AAI tweeted.

While COVID-19 test has been mandated by several states upon arrival at their respective airports, the thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival by all the states. Moreover, installation of the Aarogya Setu app continues to be a requirement for domestic passengers. AAI also said that conditions are changing on an everyday basis, therefore passengers are requested to check the state government's website also for latest updates.

Sixty-nine days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, things are operating smoothly, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the minister said, "Domestic operations continue smoothly. 31 July 2020 till 2359 hrs was day 69. Departures were 890. 84,377 passengers handled. Arrivals were 889. 81,414 passengers were handled. Total movements were 1779. Footfalls at airports were 1,65,791. The total number of flyers was 84,377."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

NEP not approved by Parl, states not taken into confidence: WB minister

A senior minister of Mamata Banerjees government in West Bengal has described the National Education Policy NEP as copy paste of the western model, and hit out at the BJP-led Union ministry for formulating the new pattern of learning withou...

10-yr-old boy abducted from Kota rescued by police in MP

A 10-year-old boy, who was abducted from a village here earlier this week, was rescued from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh by police and one person was arrested, an official said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Rameshwar Lodha, was abd...

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020