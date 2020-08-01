Left Menu
10-yr-old boy abducted from Kota rescued by police in MP

The boy’s family informed police following which five teams were formed to rescue the minor, he said. During investigation, police found out that the 10-year-old boy and the accused were in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:53 IST
A 10-year-old boy, who was abducted from a village here earlier this week, was rescued from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh by police and one person was arrested, an official said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Rameshwar Lodha, was abducted from his home in Baran district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, police said.

The accused next day demanded a ransom of Rs five lakh from Lodha’s family, Baran SP Ravi Sabharwal said. The boy’s family informed police following which five teams were formed to rescue the minor, he said.

During investigation, police found out that the 10-year-old boy and the accused were in Guna district in Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, police arrested Shivraj Meena (50) while his associates managed to escape, the official said.

Meena has 27 criminal cases lodged against him in several police stations in Madhya Pradesh, police added..

