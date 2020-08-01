PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:50pm

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 17 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries went past 11 lakh on Saturday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:50pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 548 214 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 150209 76614 1407 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1591 918 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 40269 30357 98 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 54508 35473 312 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1051 667 15 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 9086 6230 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 136716 122131 3989 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 5913 4211 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 61438 44907 2441 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 34965 28227 421 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 2597 1462 13 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 20972 12871 388 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 11314 4314 106 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 124115 49788 2314 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 23613 13023 73 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1404 1095 7 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 31806 22271 867 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 422118 256168 14994------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2621 1689 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 856 220 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 413 247 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1823 635 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 33479 20518 187 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 3593 2185 51 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 16119 10734 386 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 42646 28506 690 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 639 231 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 245849 183956 3935 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 64786 46502 530 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 4998 3327 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 7183 4168 80 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 89068 51354 1677 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 70188 48374 1581 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 1718494 1113587 36705------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 27129 23661 202 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 16,95,988 and the death toll at 36,511. The ministry said that 10,94,374, people have so far recovered from the infection.