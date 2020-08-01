Left Menu
Five workers killed in blast at factory in Nagpur district

Sarang Gadkari, son of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, is a director of the company, the spokesperson said. The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village. Sachin Waghmare worked as a welder while others were helpers, according to the police. Thick smoke billowed out of the plant following the explosion.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:38 IST
The incident took place at a bio-CNG project on the premises of sugar and distillery plant of Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure Ltd at Bela in Umred tehsil around 2.15 pm. Image Credit: Flickr

Five workers were killed in an explosion at a bio-CNG plant in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday afternoon, the police said. The incident took place at a bio-CNG project on the premises of sugar and distillery plant of Manas Agro Industries and Infrastructure Ltd at Bela in Umred tehsil around 2.15 pm.

A biogas leakage in the bio-digester during welding work led to the blast said the company spokesperson Nitin Kulkarni. Sarang Gadkari, son of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, is a director of the company, the spokesperson said.

The deceased were identified as Mangesh Prabhakar Naukarkar (21), Liladhar Wamanrao Shende (42), Vasudeo Ladi (30), Sachin Prakash Waghmare (24) and Prafull Pandurang Moon (25), all residents of Wadgaon village. Sachin Waghmare worked as a welder while others were helpers, according to the police.

Thick smoke billowed out of the plant following the explosion. All five workers sustained grievous burn injuries and died on the spot, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ola visited the spot following the incident, officials said. According to the company spokesperson, the deceased workers were employed by a contractor as the work they were doing had been outsourced.

