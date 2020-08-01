President Kovind remembers Amar Singh as man of many parts
President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Saturday, saying he was a man of many parts and an able parliamentarian "Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:51 IST
"Sad to hear of the demise of senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Shri Amar Singh. A man of many parts, Singh was an able parliamentarian. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind said in a tweet
Singh (64) died in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment, on Saturday.
