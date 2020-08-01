Monitoring van to assess air quality around Mathura Refinery

A monitoring van has been pressed into action to assess the ambient air quality within a 10-kilometre radius of the Mathura Refinery in Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, the basic purpose of an ambient monitoring van is to monitor and assess the impact of emissions on the air quality in surrounding areas.

As per guidelines for environmental impact assessment (EIA), it would be carried out within a 10 km radius of the project site, Mathura Refinery executive director Arvind Kumar told reporters on Saturday. The van was flagged off by Agra division commissioner Anil Kumar on Friday, Kumar said.

The van may be utilised to monitor air quality at other locations in Mathura City, as required, he added.