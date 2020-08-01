Kerala police SI dies of COVID-19; first from the force to succumb to the virus

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 1 (PTI): A 55-year-old Sub Inspector from Kerala undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died late on Friday after suffering a heart attack, making him the first casualty from the force in the state. V P Ajithan, who was attached to the Idukki special branch, was activelyengaged in Covid duty, a police press release said The SI, a diabetic and with a a heart ailment, was undergoing treatment at the Idukki medical college hospital after he tested positive.

However, he was shifted to Kottayam Medical College hospital after his condition worsened, the release said. He died at around 11.30 pm on Friday night after suffering a heart attack.

The funeral of the officer was held this evening at Idukki with police honours. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

In a Facebook post, DGP Loknath Behera condoled his death and said "losing a member of the family untimely is very sad and unfortunate. I only wish that other members of the Kerala Police family remain healthy and safe.

All help and assistance shall be provided to the family", he said. At least 108 police personnel have been infected by the virus so far and over 80 have been cured, police sources said.

The DGP also issued guidelines stating that those aged over 50 years should not be put on Covid duty and must be assigned only station work. Those less than 50 years of age, but suffering from comorbidity issues also should not be assigned covid duties Senior officers should monitor the health of the policemen on duty,the DGP was quoted as having said.