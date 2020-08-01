Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains likely in 10 districts as IMD issues yellow alert

The weatherman has predicted rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm at various districts till August 5. The districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have been issued yellow alert.

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:35 IST
Heavy rains likely in 10 districts as IMD issues yellow alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for ten districts in Kerala for next four days indicating heavy rains in the region. The weatherman has predicted rains ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm at various districts till August 5.

The districts of Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts have been issued yellow alert. The IMD website also indicates the formation of a low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal towards the later part of the first week of August and says its likely to intensify over northwest bay of Bengal off Odisha coast at the end of the first week.

Earlier, on July 29, a red alert was sounded in the high range Idukki district by the IMD with widespread extremely heavy rains predicted as parts of the state received heavy showers inundating low lying areas and partially disrupting rail traffic. Kerala had been devastated by the worst floods in the last 100 years during August 2018 that claimed over 400 lives and razed several houses.

Last year, the state's northern parts were flooded again in August as heavy rains and widespread landslides wreaked havoc, claiming over 120 lives. A large number of people including women and children had lost their lives at Kavalapara in Malappuram and Puthumala in Wayanad alone when landslides rocked the places.

PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmers Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assemb...

Assam devotees offer Bakr Eid namaz at home in COVID-19 time

Most of the devotees of Assam offered their Eid al-Adha prayers at home on Saturday following a government order that did not allow large gatherings in mosques in the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. The Muslim community re...

COVID-19 tally reaches 548 in Andaman; death toll mounts to 5

Three more persons have died of COVID-19 in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, taking the toll to five in the Union Territory, while 120 fresh cases pushed the tally of coronavirus patients to 548, an official said on Saturday. The authoritie...

Patnaik inaugurates two COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district, which has emerged as the hotspot of the disease in the state. The district has so far reported 99 coronavirus deaths and more ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020