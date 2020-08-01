138 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 1,831

Nagaland on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases, with 138 more people testing positive for the infection, officials said. The fresh infections have pushed the state's virus count to 1,831, they said.

Dimapur district reported 109 new cases while Kohima registered 21, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said earlier in the day. Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Dimapur district, as per an update from the Health Department.

The state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 127 new cases on Friday. Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 640, a health official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 1,184 while five COVID-19 patients have died and two have migrated out of the state, he said. Nagaland had remained coronavirus-free till the last week of May when three returnees from Chennai tested positive for the infection. The state has witnessed a steady rise in the number of COVID-19 cases since then.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 648, followed by 362 in Kohima and 109 in Mon. Kiphire is the only coronavirus-free district in the state.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in Nagaland is 34.83 per cent. The administration has extended the ongoing lockdown measures in the state till August 31 in the wake of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

A total lockdown has been imposed in the worst-hit districts of Dimapur, Kohima and Mon. The Kohima district task force (DTF) has extended the complete lockdown in the state capital till August 7.

The total lockdown imposed in Dimapur will be lifted on August 3 but the statewide lockdown measures will be enforced, district Deputy Commissioner Anoop Khinchi said. The Mon DTF is yet to decide on extending the week- long total lockdown imposed in the district on July 27.