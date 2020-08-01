Left Menu
Sisodia writes to HM Shah, seeks directions to LG to allow hotels, weekly markets to reopen in Delhi

It is beyond comprehension what the Centre wishes to achieve by keeping hotels and weekly markets shut in Delhi when they have been allowed to open in states with high COVID-19 caseload, Sisodia said in a letter to Shah.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 21:40 IST
Sisodia said the Delhi government will again send its proposal to the LG on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the national capital to reopen under Unlock 3. It is beyond comprehension what the Centre wishes to achieve by keeping hotels and weekly markets shut in Delhi when they have been allowed to open in states with high COVID-19 caseload, Sisodia said in a letter to Shah.

The deputy chief minister's letter comes a day after Baijal rejected the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow reopening of hotels and weekly markets in the city under Unlock 3, saying the COVID-19 situation continues to be "fragile" and the threat is still "far from over". Unlock 3 is the third phase of easing of restrictions imposed across the country as part of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Sisodia said the Delhi government will again send its proposal to the LG on Tuesday. "I request you to ask the LG not to stop the proposal. If traders start their businesses, jobs will be generated, and the condition of the economy will improve," said Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The Delhi government had on Thursday decided to allow hotels, street hawkers to resume operations and do away with the night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM as part of Unlock 3. It had also decided to allow weekly bazaars to reopen on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary coronavirus-appropriate measures in place, but the LG intervened before the government could issue an order.

In his letter, Sisodia accused the Centre of adopting a "dual policy". "Hotels and weekly markets are open in the whole country, even in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. which have reported the highest number of (COVID-19) cases. It is beyond comprehension what the Centre wishes to achieve by keeping hotels and weekly markets shut in Delhi," he said.

He said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi has been "quite under control" over the past one month and things are gradually heading towards normal. "Due to the closure of weekly markets, five lakh families are sitting at home," Sisodia said.

"Now when they are hopeful that with the coronavirus being controlled in Delhi they will get an opportunity to restart their business, binding them under the decision of closure is unfair to Delhi's economic situation and the hopes of lakhs of people," he said.

