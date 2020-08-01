Left Menu
C'garh: 193 cases, 1 death on Sat, count now 9,385, toll 55

Witha total 3,028 casesso far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state. "A 75-year-old woman from Raipur with high blood pressure and diabetes was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after testing positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:04 IST
Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 193 COVID-19cases taking the state's count to 9,385, while the death toll climbed to 55 after an elderly woman succumbed to the infection, a health official said. However, the day also saw 380 patients getting discharged after recovery, he said.

Of the freshcases, 81 were from Raipur, 53 from Durg, nine from Bilaspur, eight each from Rajnandgaon and Janjgir- Champa, seven from Surguja, five from Koriya, four each from Raigarh, Balodabazar and Kabirdham, three from Mungeli and two from Bastar, besides one each from Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Mahasamund, Bemetara and Balod, he said. Witha total 3,028 casesso far, Raipur district tops the tally in the state.

"A 75-year-old woman from Raipur with high blood pressure and diabetes was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after testing positive for COVID-19. She died late Friday night due to respiratory distress, septic shock and coronavirus infection," he said.

The numbers of activecasesin the state now stood at 2,720, as 6,610 people have been discharged while 55 have died of the infection, he said. Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positivecases 9,385,newcases 193, deaths 55, discharged 6,610, activecases2,720, people tested so far 3,23,692.

