PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:49 IST
People offer Eid al-Adha prayers at home in Bihar

Eid al-Adha celebrations were subdued in Bihar on Saturday as people offered prayers at home as mass congregations at mosques were prohibited due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended greetings on the occasion and said, "In view of the spread of the coronavirus, it is imperative for everyone to remain alert. The best way to protect oneself is by maintaining social distancing." Kumar also urged people to offer prayers at home.

Places of worship shall remain closed and congregations prohibited till August 16 due to the lockdown in the state, a notification issued by the Home Department on July 30 said. The Bihar State Sunni Waqf Board had also appealed to the people to offer prayers at home.

The restrictions imposed due to lockdown dampened the festive spirit as people could not participate in mass prayers or visit friends and relatives. "We offered Eid al-Adha prayers at our home because of the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak," JD(U) MLC Tanveer Akhtar said.

Khwaja Jamal of Muzaffarpur said he had not invited friends or relatives at his residence due to the pandemic..

