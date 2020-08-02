UP govt to recommend CBI probe in lab technician murder case

UP govt to recommend CBI probe in lab technician murder casePTI | Lucknow | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:42 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician in Kanpur, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said on Sunday
He said the recommendation is being made on the demand of the family of the 27-year-old technician S Yadav
Five people, including a woman and two friends of Yadav, have been arrested in connection with the case, according to police.
