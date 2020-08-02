UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. "The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her stint as Member of Parliament in the 11th and 12th Lok Sabha. I express my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief," Anandiben Patel said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also expressed grief over the demise of Rani and said that it will be very difficult to find a "substitute" for her in the cabinet. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of our cabinet colleague Kamal Rani Varun. I express my condolences to her family. She had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. It will be very difficult to find a substitute for Kamal Rani in the cabinet," Maurya told ANI.

Kamal Rani passed away due to coronavirus in Lucknow on Sunday morning. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in the state capital.She served as Minister of Technical Education in the Uttar Pradesh government. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences to the family of the late Minister and said she "worked efficiently" during her time as the minister. (ANI)