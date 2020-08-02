Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 561 new COVID-19 cases

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 43,804, according to the State Health Department. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 12,391 are active.

A total of 30,710 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 703 others have died due to the infection to date, as per the health department. Among the new cases in Rajasthan, Kota registered the highest number of positive cases with 100 people detected positive for the virus while Jaipur and Bikaner registered 77 confirmed cases each. (ANI)

