Rajasthan reports 561 new COVID-19 cases
Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 43,804, according to the State Health Department.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:22 IST
Rajasthan recorded 561 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases to 43,804, according to the State Health Department. Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 12,391 are active.
A total of 30,710 patients have been discharged after treatment, while 703 others have died due to the infection to date, as per the health department. Among the new cases in Rajasthan, Kota registered the highest number of positive cases with 100 people detected positive for the virus while Jaipur and Bikaner registered 77 confirmed cases each. (ANI)
ALSO READ
BJP demands CBI probe into all illegalities involving alleged phone tapping in Rajasthan
Rajasthan political crisis: BJP demands CBI probe in phone tapping matter
Was phone tapping done in Rajasthan: BJP on audio clips released by Congress
Were phones of politicians tapped in Rajasthan? BJP asks and demands CBI probe
Were phones of politicians tapped in Rajasthan? BJP asks and demands CBI probe