Left Menu
Development News Edition

74 IPS transfers in Guj; Ahmedabad, Surat get new top cops

Gahlaut has also been given the additional charge of executive director, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at Vadodara, replacing K G Bhati, the government said in its notification. Bhati, a 1999-batch IPS officer, who was also the joint commissioner of police (traffic), Vadodara, has been appointed as inspector general of police, Ahmedabad range, replacing J R Mothaliya.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 12:49 IST
74 IPS transfers in Guj; Ahmedabad, Surat get new top cops

In a major reshuffle, the Gujarat government has transferred 74 IPS officers and appointed new police chiefs of Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. The order was issued late Saturday night, a day after Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia was appointed as the state director general of police (DGP).

As per the order, Sanjay Srivastava, a 1987-batch IPS officer and DGP-CID (crime and railways), has been appointed as the police commissioner of Ahmedabad. Special Commissioner of Police (crime), Ahmedabad, Ajay Kumar Tomar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been made the police commissioner of Surat, replacing R B Brahmbhatt, who has been appointed as the police commissioner of Vadodara.

Anupam Singh Gahlaut, a 1997-batch IPS officer, who was serving as Vadodara police commissioner, has been appointed as inspector general of police (IGP-intelligence) in the state capital Gandhinagar. Gahlaut has also been given the additional charge of executive director, Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited at Vadodara, replacing K G Bhati, the government said in its notification.

Bhati, a 1999-batch IPS officer, who was also the joint commissioner of police (traffic), Vadodara, has been appointed as inspector general of police, Ahmedabad range, replacing J R Mothaliya. Mothaliya, a 2001-batch IPS officer, has been appointed IGP (border range), Bhuj, replacing S G Trivedi.

Additional Director General of Police (CID) Shamsher Singh, a 1991-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as additional DGP (technical services and state crime record bureau). Amit Kumar Viswakarma has been appointed as joint commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad. The 1998-batch IPS officer was joint commissioner of police, sector-1, Ahmedabad.

Viswakarma will also hold the charge of additional DGP (ATS and coastal) and IGP (operation), Ahmedabad. Besides, Secretary (Home) Brajesh Kumar Jha has been appointed as IGP (administration), replacing H G Patel.

IGP (Gandhinagar range) M A Chavda has been appointed as JCP (traffic), Ahmedabad, while Gautam Parmar, DIG-CID (crime and railways), has been appointed as additional commissioner of police (sector-2), Ahmedabad. Surat's Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic and crime) H R Muliyana has been transferred as ACP (sector-2) in the same city.

H R Chaudhary, a 2005-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as joint executive director of the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, Vadodara. He was serving as DIG (armed units), Vadodara. Several deputy commissioners of police and superintendents of police (SPs) of various districts have also been transferred and promoted in the late night reshuffle.

SP (Ahmedabad rural) R V Asari, a 2006-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as assistant commissioner of police (sector-1), Ahmedabad..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav targets Centre, Yogi govt over economy, employment issues

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the state over several issues including the border, economy and employment. Taking to Twitter, Yadav said th...

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of the securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market. In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest EoI from agencies to develop the virt...

Giants' Samardzija looks to add Rangers to list of victims

Two pitchers -- one with fond memories of June 2015, the other not so much -- meet for the first time Sunday afternoon when the San Francisco Giants host the Texas Rangers to wrap up a three-game series. The game pits Giants 35-year-old rig...

Sports News Roundup: Australia's Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open; Warren erupts for 53 as Pacers edge 76ers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Todd hangs on to lead headed into final round in MemphisBrendon Todd held on to the lead at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday, despite an uneven third round that saw him hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020