Elephant tramples mentally deranged man to death

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:33 IST
Coimbatore, Aug 2 (PTI): The body of a middle-aged man said to be mentally deranged was found lying on the road near Mettupalayam, some 45 km from here, in the early hours of Sunday, police said. He was reportedly trampled by a stray elephant when he was roaming around the area at night, the police said.

On information about the body, police, along with forest officials, shifted it to the government Mettupalyam hospital for a postmortem. Preliminary investigation revealed the man to be mentally unsound, the police said.

Further probe is on, they said. PTI NVM NVG NVG

