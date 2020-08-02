Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 561 fresh cases

The COVID-19 death toll reached 703 on Sunday as nine more patients succumbed to the disease, while 561 new cases pushed the infection tally to 43,804, a health department official said. Five deaths were reported from Jaipur, three from Ajmer and one from Nagaur, he said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to COVID-19 has reached 200 followed by 84 in Jodhpur, 53 in Bharatpur, 47 in Ajmer, 42 each in Bikaner and Kota, 31 in Pali, 29 in Nagaur, 16 in Alwar and 15 in Dholpur. There are 12,391 active cases in the state, while a total of 29,222 people have been discharged after treatment, the official said.

Of the 561 fresh cases, 100 were reported from Kota, 77 each from Bikaner and Jaipur, 58 from Pali, 49 from Barmer, 43 from Sikar, 40 from Ajmer, 33 from Nagaur, 30 from Udaipur, 24 from Baran, 15 from Sirohi, six each from Karauli and Pratapgarh, and three from Dungarpur..