Left Menu
Development News Edition

Policeman injured in knife attack, two held

The incident occurred on Saturday, and the accused were arrested early on Sunday, the official said. "The policeman, Praful Dalvi, attached to the Bhoiwada police station, was on bandobast duty on the occasion of Bakrid on Saturday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 02-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:33 IST
Policeman injured in knife attack, two held

A 52-year-old policeman was injured after two persons attacked him with a knife in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday, and the accused were arrested early on Sunday, the official said.

"The policeman, Praful Dalvi, attached to the Bhoiwada police station, was on bandobast duty on the occasion of Bakrid on Saturday. At that time, he was alerted about two persons thrashing a man in nearby Bhandari Compound area," Thane police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said. "Dalvi rushed to the spot and tried to broker peace.

However, the duo attacked him with a knife, in which he was injured. The policeman was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment," she added. The attackers fled from the spot after the incident.

However, police traced the duo in Yeoor area of Thane city and arrested them in the early hours of Sunday, the official said. A case was registered against them under different IPC sections, including 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), at Bhoiwada police station.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

BSF constable, two others held by Pb police in cross-border drugs, arms smuggling racket

A BSF constable and two others have been arrested in a cross-border smuggling racket of drugs and weapons, the Punjab police said on Sunday. A .30 bore, made-in-China pistol along with five live cartridges and Rs 24.50 lakh were recovered f...

Daruvala finishes creditable fourth in action-packed sprint race

Indias Jehan Daruvala jumped six places in an action-packed final three laps to finish fourth in the sprint race here on Sunday, his best result so far in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. It was a much-needed result for Daruvala, who had to ...

Book to offer insight into minds of India's young politicians

A new book will give readers a snapshot of contemporary Indian politics through interviews of 20 of the countrys most prominent next-generation politicians. Titled India Tomorrow Conversations with the Next Generation of Political Leaders...

NEP 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education: CPI

By Joymala Bagchi The Communist Party of India CPI has stated that the National Education Policy NEP 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education system.Concluding Dravida Munnetra Kazhagams DMK...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020