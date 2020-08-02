Left Menu
NEP 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education: CPI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has stated that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will lead to privatisation, commercialisation and communalisation of Indian education system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 16:40 IST
D Raja, General Secretary, CPI (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Concluding Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) views, D Raja, General Secretary, CPI said, "Our party has come out with statement questioning the new education policy. It is leading to privatization commercialization and communalization of Indian education." Earlier MK Stalin, President, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioned Centre over new education policy saying it is an attempt to impose Hindi and Sanskrit.

CPI believes that new education policy will deprive access of education to socially disadvantage and poorer section of society. "We cannot accept this new education policy. It was not discussed in parliament properly. It was not also discussed with state governments properly, after all education is on the concurrent list. It is an assault on federal polity of our country," said Raja.

CPI seeks the government's immediate reconsideration in the decision. DMK raised question on NEP's existing 10+2 system which was replaced with 5+3+3+4.

"India is a country of tremendous diversities and other than Hindi and Sanskrit there are other languages which are very much Indian languages and all those need to be promoted," added Raja. (ANI)

