3 injured in clash in West Bengal's Basanti

At least three persons were injured in a clash at a village under Basanti police station area in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, a police officer said. The three injured were taken to Canning Sub-divisional hospital.

Of them, the condition of one, who has bullet wounds in his head, was stated to be serious, the officer said. Sources said that the clash took place at Charbidya village between activists of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Yuva Trinamool Congress, the party's youth wing, over control of the area.

Local TMC leaders alleged that the workers of the youth wing attacked those of the main party and fired at them. A Yuva Trinamool Congress leader, however, claimed that a family feud led to the incident and it was not political in nature.

A police picket has been posted in the village to keep the situation under control, the officer said..