Lawyer's murder: Police outpost incharge suspended for negligence

The Bulandshahr SSP has suspended a police outpost incharge for negligence in connection with the murder case of a lawyer here. According to police, Dharmendra Chaudhary was killed by his friend Vivek over a week ago. Police had recovered the body from the accused’s warehouse on Friday night. Vivek and his two servants were held on the murder charge

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said on investigation it was found that Makdoompur police outpost incharge Pramod Kumar had been “negligent” during the entire episode. His conduct was found “objectionable”, he said.