Man killed, daughter injured in road mishap while returning from funeral

Tragedy struck a man and his daughter returning from the funeral of a relative here as a speeding car knocked down his two-wheeler, killing him and seriously injuring the woman on Sunday, police said. A case has been registered against the man who was driving the car for overspeeding and negligence in causing the fatal accident that occurred during the intense Sunday lockdown for COVID-19 in force in Tamil Nadu, they said.

The 22-year old woman riding the two-wheeler was taking a right turn when the car coming in the opposite direction rammed into it, throwing her and her father on the road at Singanallur locality. The man died on the spot and his daughter was admitted to the Government Hospital here with serious injuries, police said.

The two were returning home after attending the last rites of a relative when the mishap occurred, they said adding the car driver has been detained and further investigation was on. Being the Sunday lockdown, police have warned people against venturing out of their homes barring emergencies and that vehicles would be seized in case of unauthorised travel.

The state has been having complete lockdowns on Sundays from last month in a bid to contain the growing number of cases with only healthcare services and milk supply exempted. PTI NVM VS VS