Chamoli women send rakhis for ITBP jawans, saying they protect our country

The women of Joshimath city in Chamoli have sent close to 450 rakhis for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans posted on the Indo-China border. Jawans will wear these rakhis on Raksha Bandhan on Monday.

"For the last few years, we have been tying rakhis on our jawan brothers. We pray for their safety. They protect our country day and night, keeping their families behind. We wanted to visit the border and tie rakhis on them, but could not go due to COVID-19," a woman told ANI. Another woman said, "Because of our jawans, we can sleep properly at night. We pray for their long lives."

"We felt happy at being invited to collect rakhis. These rakhis will be sent to our brothers at the border," a jawan said, who collected rakhis on behalf of the ITBP. (ANI)