Kejriwal wishes Shah speedy recovery
Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and though his health is fine, he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. "I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Kejriwal tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 18:50 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday wished Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for COVID-19, a speedy recovery. Earlier, Shah said in a tweet that he has tested positive for coronavirus and though his health is fine, he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors.
"I pray for the speedy recovery of Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji," Kejriwal tweeted. East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir also took to Twitter to wish Shah a speedy recovery.
"Wish you a speedy recovery @AmitShah ji & pray for your early discharge! God bless!" Gambhir said. In his tweet, Shah also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves.
