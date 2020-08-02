Jharkhand governor, BJP's state leadership wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor said, she has faith that the Union home minister will soon win the battle against COVID-19.

The BJP's Jharkhand leadership was also praying for Shah's recovery, a party release said. The state units president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash, BJPs Legislature Party Leader in Jharkhand Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, party general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh and other leaders wished him speedy recovery, the release said.

The Union home minister said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors..