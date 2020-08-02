Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand governor, BJP's state leadership wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor said, she has faith that the Union home minister will soon win the battle against COVID-19. The BJP's Jharkhand leadership was also praying for Shah's recovery, a party release said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:11 IST
Jharkhand governor, BJP's state leadership wish Amit Shah speedy recovery

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Sunday wished speedy recovery of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor said, she has faith that the Union home minister will soon win the battle against COVID-19.

The BJP's Jharkhand leadership was also praying for Shah's recovery, a party release said. The state units president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash, BJPs Legislature Party Leader in Jharkhand Babulal Marandi, former chief minister Raghubar Das, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, party general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh and other leaders wished him speedy recovery, the release said.

The Union home minister said on Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir reports 444 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday reported 444 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, the health department said. With this, the total confirmed cases have gone up to 21,416. This includes ...

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

Religious ceremonies leading upto bhoomi pujan to begin from tomorrow: Ramjanmbhoomi Trust

By Pragya Kaushika The official religious ceremonies of worship leading to bhoomi pujan on August 5 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin from August 3.In addition to this, a team of 21 brahmins are performing various anushthans religi...

J-K records 444 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 396 with 8 more fatalities

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infected persons past 21,000, even as eight COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours in the union territory, officials said. Eight persons, who we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020