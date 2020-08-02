Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency and the Customs department are investigating the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage which came to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport addressed to the UAE Consulate. The probe agencies have arrested four, including two former employees of the consulate.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 02-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 19:37 IST
Union Minister observes fast as BJP seeks to step up pressure on Ker govt in gold smuggling case
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday observed a day-long fast at his residence here demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The fast was part of intensifying the BJP's protests against the Kerala government over the recent gold smuggling involving diplomatic baggage.

The Minister of state for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs alleged the chief minister had allowed his office to be used by those who indulged in "anti-national activities and betrayed the nation." "The Chief Minister has betrayed the country by giving away his office to those who indulged in anti-national activities. He must resign. The NIA took up the case after the Customs report that the accused persons have terror links," Muraleedharan said. The fast was inaugurated by BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

The Kerala government has faced criticism after reports emerged that the former IT secretary M Sivashankar had close links with a few accused in the case. The National Investigation Agency and the Customs department are investigating the gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage which came to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport addressed to the UAE Consulate.

The probe agencies have arrested four, including two former employees of the consulate. On July 5, the customs seized around 30 kg of gold worth Rs 15 crore.

So far, sleuths have arrested three, including two former employees of UAE consulate Swapna Suresh and Sarith and six more on Sunday. One more person is yet to be arrested.

The probe agencies have named at least 15 persons. Amid demands by the BJP and the Congress for Vijayan's resignation, the state government had earlier suspended senior IAS officer Sivashankar as his name cropped up along with Swapna Suresh and the NIA and the Customs have already questioned him for over 23 hours on multiple occasions.

However, they are yet to name Sivashankar officially in any of the matters related to the case.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Apple Watch 5 users report strange battery-related issues

Entertainment News Roundup: Changes at DeGeneres TV show; Snazzy face mask fashion and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi says she has no confidence in White House coronavirus adviser Birx

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she does not have confidence in White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, linking her to disinformation about the virus spread by President Donald Trump.I think the presi...

UAE, Iran foreign ministers discuss COVID challenge - WAM agency

The foreign minister of United Arab Emirates told his Iranian counterpart that strengthening bilateral cooperation was an important element in tackling the coronavirus, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-N...

Motor racing-Hulkenberg fails to start British GP

Formula One returnee Nico Hulkenbergs British Grand Prix ended before the race had started on Sunday, with Racing Point unable to fire up his car in the garage. The experienced German was standing in for Sergio Perez after the Mexican drive...

US News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Wilford Brimley dies age 85 and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Storm Isaias nears Floridas east coastIsaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020