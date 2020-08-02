Women from north-east tie rakhis to jawans deployed in J-K
A day before Raksha Bandhan, women from India's north-eastern states tied rakhis to jawans whose Battalions or Companies were deployed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a programme organised by the central government in the national capital region on Sunday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:00 IST
A day before Raksha Bandhan, women from India's north-eastern states tied rakhis to jawans whose Battalions or Companies were deployed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a programme organised by the central government in the national capital region on Sunday. "On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from the north-east tied rakhis to jawans who are posted in the border areas today. It was an expression of their solidarity, love and gratitude towards Indian armed forces personnel," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region told ANI.
"These men not only safeguard the integrity of our country but also make sure we are able to lead our lives in the manner that we wish to. This is a message that people from the north-east also pray to god for the safety of our brothers in the northernmost parts of the country," he added. Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Raksha Bandhan
- Jitendra Singh
- India
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Ladakh
ALSO READ
Have taken up issue of Jammu toll plaza with Transport Minister: Jitendra Singh
Modi govt reaching out to remotest parts of Northeast: Jitendra Singh
JK rural road projects proposed by sarpanches should be given top priority: Jitendra Singh
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira empower women rag-pickers to be self-reliant this Raksha Bandhan
Women set to become "Aatmanirbhar" in Prayagraj on Raksha Bandhan