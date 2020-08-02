Women from north-east tie rakhis to jawans deployed in J-K

A day before Raksha Bandhan, women from India's north-eastern states tied rakhis to jawans whose Battalions or Companies were deployed in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in a programme organised by the central government in the national capital region on Sunday. "On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, young daughters and sisters from the north-east tied rakhis to jawans who are posted in the border areas today. It was an expression of their solidarity, love and gratitude towards Indian armed forces personnel," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (I/C) for Development of North Eastern Region told ANI.

"These men not only safeguard the integrity of our country but also make sure we are able to lead our lives in the manner that we wish to. This is a message that people from the north-east also pray to god for the safety of our brothers in the northernmost parts of the country," he added. Rakshan Bandhan is being celebrated on August 3 this year. (ANI)