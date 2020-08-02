18 new COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Eighteen more people including a doctor tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 874, officials said. A doctor at the COVID ward of the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) tested positive for coronavirus, the officials said.

Health Services director Aman War said of the 18 new cases, 13 were from East Khasi Hills district, including eight from the armed forces, a returnee and four civilians, four from Ri- Bhoi district and one from East Jaintia Hills district. He said 497 COVID-19 have been reported in East Khasi Hills district which includes 230 BSF troopers and 57 other armed forces personnel.

War said West Khasi Hills district has recorded five COVID-19 cases, Ri-Bhoi district neighbouring Assam's Guwahati has 50 cases. East Jaitia Hills district has recorded 17 cases while West Garo Hills district has 16 cases and West Jaintia Hills district recorded 14 cases, he said.

War said that four persons in South West Garo Hills and two in South Garo Hills district have also contracted the disease. The health services director said ten BSF personnel and two civilians tested negative on Sunday, taking the number of recovered persons to 264 in the state.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri has promulgated night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am in the district with effect from Monday night till further orders..