Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram temple as promised by Uddhav Thackeray: Anil Desai

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai on Sunday said the party has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his Ayodhya visit in March this year.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:10 IST
Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for Ayodhya Ram temple as promised by Uddhav Thackeray: Anil Desai
Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai talking about the donation made by Maharashtra chief minister Udhav Thackeray for the construction of Ram temple.. Image Credit: ANI

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai on Sunday said the party has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his Ayodhya visit in March this year. "Shiv Sena contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of the Ram temple as announced by Uddhav Thackeray, during his Ayodhya visit. The amount has been credited to a bank account of Ram Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust and the same is confirmed by the trust office bearers to Shiv Sena," Anil Desai said.

He said the general secretary of the Ram temple trust Champat Rai has acknowledged the amount given by the party. "I am saying all this because Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Ram temple trust official) had recently told reporters that no contribution was made by the Shiv Sena for the temple," he said.

In March, the Maharashtra Chief Minister had announced an offer of donating Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. "It is my third visit in the last 1.5 years. I will also offer prayers today. I want to announce that not from the state government, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore," CM Thackeray had said while addressing the gathering in Ayodhya. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mets OF Cespedes AWOL for Sunday's game

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did not report to the ballpark in time for Sundays game in Atlanta. He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence. Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful, Mets g...

Karnataka Chief Minister tests positive for coronavirus

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a tweet he posted on Sunday. The Chief Minister, 77, said he is fine and is being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of d...

Baghjan gas well fire not spreading, says district administration

The district administration of Tinsukia in Assam on Sunday denied reports that the blaze in Baghjan gas well has spread to other areas, and said that a fire in a farmland, about two km away from the Oil India Limiteds site, was caused by bu...

Jets still irked at Flames' Tkachuk entering Game 2

After sleeping on it, the Winnipeg Jets doubled down on the accusations that Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk intentionally injured Mark Scheifele during their Western Conference qualifying-round series opener. In the immediate afterm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020