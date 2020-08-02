RSS pracharak Shrikrishna Motlag dead

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) 'pracharak' Shrikrishna Motlag alias Baluji died here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to old age, a Sangh release said. He was 86.

Motlag, a native of Buldhana district, had dedicated his entire life for the Sangh, the release said. He had worked as a 'pracharak' in Nagpur, West Bengal and Assam and also worked in various other capacities.

Motlag had been living at the RSS headquarters here since the last few years, it said..