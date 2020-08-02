RSS pracharak Shrikrishna Motlag dead
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) 'pracharak' Shrikrishna Motlag alias Baluji died here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to old age, a Sangh release said. He had worked as a 'pracharak' in Nagpur, West Bengal and Assam and also worked in various other capacities. Motlag had been living at the RSS headquarters here since the last few years, it said..PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-08-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 23:22 IST
Senior Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) 'pracharak' Shrikrishna Motlag alias Baluji died here in Maharashtra on Sunday due to old age, a Sangh release said. He was 86.
Motlag, a native of Buldhana district, had dedicated his entire life for the Sangh, the release said. He had worked as a 'pracharak' in Nagpur, West Bengal and Assam and also worked in various other capacities.
Motlag had been living at the RSS headquarters here since the last few years, it said..
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Minister seeks action against rape accused
Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh tests coronavirus positive
Giant machine for space project reaches Thiruvananthapuram after year long journey from Maharashtra
Tandon was a dedicated 'Lok Sevak': Maharashtra Governor
Maharashtra reports 8,240 new COVID-19 cases