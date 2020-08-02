Six held after viral video shows them beating man

Indore police have arrested six people after a video of them allegedly beating up a man went viral on social media, police said on Sunday. A case has been registered against all the people who were seen in the video, in Rajendra Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.

According to the police, the primary investigation revealed that the people who are thrashing man are goons of a liquor shop owner having a licence to sell the liquor and the man is being beaten up for allegedly selling illicit liquor. "A video on social media was received at around 6 pm in which some people were beating up a man by tying him to a pole. Police took cognisance of the video and identified the area which is near Choithram Mandi. We have arrested six people and further investigation is being done," Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge, Sunil Sharma said.

"Primarily, it has been revealed that the people who were beating up the man were goons of a liquor shop owner and the man was being thrashed for selling illicit liquor," added Sharma. (ANI)