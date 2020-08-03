Indore reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fatalities

Indore on Sunday reported 91 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the State to 7,646. According to the official data, the death toll reached 317 in the district after two new fatalities were reported on Sunday.

India's COVID-19 count on Sunday crossed the 17 lakh-mark with 54,736 positive cases and 853 deaths reported in the country. "The total COVID-19 cases stand at 17,50,724 including 5,67,730 active cases, 11,45,630 cured/discharged/migrated and 37,364 deaths," said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)