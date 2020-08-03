Left Menu
Punjab hooch tragedy: Mayawati urges state govt to stop trade in illicit liquor

Claiming that about 100 lives had been lost due to the recent hooch tragedy in Punjab, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday urged the state government to immediately put a stop on trade in illicit liquor.

Claiming that about 100 lives had been lost due to the recent hooch tragedy in Punjab, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday urged the state government to immediately put a stop on trade in illicit liquor. She also extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

"In Punjab, around 100 people have died so far after consuming illicit liquor. This is very sad and I offer my condolences to the families of the deceased. The Congress government of Punjab should immediately put a stop on the black marketing of illicit liquor business in the state, otherwise, more lives may be lost, this is the advise of the BSP," Mayawati tweeted (translated from Hindi). On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced Rs 2-lakh compensation each to the families of the deceased in the hooch tragedy that claimed at least 86 lives.

The Punjab Police has arrested 17 more people in a "massive crackdown" spanning more than 100 raids. The total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 25, the police said. Most of the deceased are from Tarn Taran, which accounts for 63 deaths, followed by Amritsar Rural at 12 and Gurdaspur (Batala) at 11. (ANI)

