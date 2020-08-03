Left Menu
Development News Edition

In special drive, Punjab Police seize huge cache of illicit liquor between May 18 and Aug 1

After the hooch tragedy that claimed 86 lives in Punjab, the Ludhiana police on Sunday said that they busted an illicit liquor manufacturing racket and recovered more than 2 lakh litres of lahan (fruit of mahua tree used in making liquor), 1,612 litres of illicit liquor and 4,606 litres of English wine between May 18 and August 1.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:50 IST
In special drive, Punjab Police seize huge cache of illicit liquor between May 18 and Aug 1
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After the hooch tragedy that claimed 86 lives in Punjab, the Ludhiana police on Sunday said that they busted an illicit liquor manufacturing racket and recovered more than 2 lakh litres of lahan (fruit of mahua tree used in making liquor), 1,612 litres of illicit liquor and 4,606 litres of English wine between May 18 and August 1. A press note released by the Police Commissioner's Office of Ludhiana said that the police had launched a special drive two months ago to take strict action against illicit liquor, its distillation, and subsequent smuggling across state districts and their ultimate sale.

This special drive was conducted by an Anti-Smuggling Cell that was dedicatedly constituted two months ago to take charge of this mission. The cell consists of 30 police personnel, working full time to look into this issue of illegal alcohol distillation and smuggling across the state. The document also revealed that more than 270 FIRs were registered during this period of mid- May to early- August with the arrest of 301 smugglers.

Other sources also revealed that the Anti-Smuggling Cell also destroyed nearly 50,000 litres of lahan and recovered one drum, plastic cans and utensils used for making illicit liquor, from near the Sutlej river. The Ladhowal police station in Ludhiana district registered an FIR on Sunday against 12 people in connection to these. Rakesh Agrawal, the Commissioner of Police of Ludhiana city, warned his officers of complacency, compliance or concert with any illegal activities in connection to the smuggling and sale of illegal alcohol would be dealt with seriously. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

NSNIS Patiala and CSS-SRIHER, Chennai, launch courses in sports physiotherapy, sports nutrition

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports NSNIS Patiala and CSS-SRIHER, Chennai, on Monday launched six-month online courses in sports physiotherapy and sports nutrition aimed at grassroot-level development in the country. It was a part of...

Attack on prison in Afghanistan continues; at least 11 dead

A complex attack by the Islamic State group against a prison in eastern Nangarhar province continued Monday and has killed at least 11 people, a local official said. Another 42 people have been wounded in the gunbattle that began Sunday eve...

Don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again: Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says even if she gets romantically involved, she is not sure if it will be possible for her to live with the person. The 44-year-old actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her two children -- Jackson, eight, an...

Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020