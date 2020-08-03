Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

Left Menu
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from India's "Nari Shakti" gives him great strength.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 12:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from India's "Nari Shakti" gives him great strength. The two well-known personalities took to Twitter today, extending greetings on Raksha Bandhan and wished that the Prime Minister is showered with the strength to protect the people of the country.

In a video message on the micro-blogging website, Amritanandamayi wished may god bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi and give him the strength to take the right decision. "Today, the country is facing the threat of war from neighbouring countries. Due to the pandemic, there are also several issues within the country. People have become economically, mentally and physically weaker. In this situation, I pray to god to give the Prime Minister strength to take the right decision, protect the people and be compassionate," Amritanandamayi said.

Responding to the spiritual leader, PM Modi tweeted, " Respected Amritanandamayi Ji, I am most humbled by your special Raksha Bandhan greetings. It is my honour and privilege to work for our great nation. Blessings from you and from India's Nari Shakti, give me great strength. They are also vital for India's growth and progress." Singer Lata Mangeshkar also posted a video extending wishes to the Prime Minister saying he has done so much for the country that the people will never be able to forget him.

"I could not send a Rakhi on this auspicious occasion, and the whole country knows why... Today, lakhs and crores of women in the country are holding out Rakhis for you, but it is hard for them to tie the Rakhi. If possible, promise me on this occasion of Rakhi that you will take the country to new heights," the nightingale of India said. Thanking her for the message, PM Modi said the country will reach new heights and attain unprecedented success with the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters.

"Lata didi, your pleasant message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan has filled me with inspiration and energy. With the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters, our country will touch new heights and success. I pray to god for your good health and long life," Modi tweeted. Earlier today, the Prime Minister extended warm wishes to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Raksha Bandhan is the celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters by tying Rakhis. The Rakhi symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

