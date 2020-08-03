Left Menu
I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother: Priyanka Gandhi

Extending warm greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she has learnt love, truth and patience from her brother Rahul Gandhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 13:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a picture with Rahul Gandhi on Raksha Bandhan. (Photo/ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In her message, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Heartiest greetings to all the countrymen for the holy festival Raksha Bandhan."

"I have learned love, truth and patience from my brother while living together in every happiness and sorrow. I am proud to have such a brother," Vadra tweeted in Hindi. She also shared an adorable picture with her brother Rahul Gandhi in which they could be seen walking together.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi extended warm greetings and good wishes to all while sharing a picture of him sharing a warm hug with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rakshabandhan, which is being celebrated today, is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of the rakhi by sisters, symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters. (ANI)

