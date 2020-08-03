Truck skids off Thane bridge, lands in creek, driver rescued

A loaded trailer truck skidded offa bridge and landed in a creek below in Kasheli area of Thanecity on Monday morning, police said

The incident took place near Kharigaon toll plaza at5:45 am and the truck was carrying items for export fromBhiwandi to JNPT Port, an official said

Driver Ramesh Pandey was rescued by fire brigadepersonnel while efforts to get the trailer truck out of thecreek were hampered due to high tide, said Santosh Kadam,chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell of Thane MunicipalCorporation.