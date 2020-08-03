Couple found murdered in UP

A couple was found murdered at their home in Rail Bazar area here on Monday and the police is trying to find out if there was an attempt to sexually assault the woman, an official said. According to the police, Vishnu Nishad (23) was reportedly battered to death, while his wife Sheela (22) was strangled.

The police suspect that there was an attempt to sexually assault the woman as her clothes were in disarray and the household items scattered all over the place, Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said. We, however, are awaiting the postmortem report, he said.

“The circumstances indicate that some people came into the couple's house during the wee hours and committed the crime,” DIG, Kanpur, Preetinder Singh said. The exact motive behind the couple's elimination has not been ascertained so far, he said.

Ramdeen Nishad, father of Vishnu, said he last saw his son at around 11:30 pm on Sunday when the victim fetched water for him, police said. It was Sheela's second marriage after she left her first husband around three years ago, they added.

