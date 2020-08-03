Will soon get back to work after recovery, no need to worry: Yediyurappa in video

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital here, on Monday said there was no need for anyone to worry and he will soon get back to work after recovery. In a video released by his office, the Chief Minister said the health of the people of the state was his priority and requested them to follow measures like maintaining distance and wearing masks to control the spread of virus.

"Last night around 8:30-9:00, as soon as I got to know that I was corona positive, I came to the hospital and I'm undergoing treatment. Doctors after tests last night and this morning have said that there are no issues and I will recover and go out soon," Yediyurappa said in the video message.

"There is no need for anyone to worry, the earliest I will recover and come out and will indulge in my duties," he said. He pointed out that several prominent personalities like- BJP national President J P Nadda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, and seers of various mutts, have blessed him and wished for his recovery.

The Chief Minister had last night tweeted informing that he has tested positive for coronavirus and was getting admitted to hospital for treatment. Manipal Hospital, where Yediyurappa has been admitted, said the Chief Minister was "doing well" and "clinically stable", and he will be monitored closely by its team.

Yediyurappa said he was in constant touch with officials and there should be no disruption in the government's functioning. Seeking the people's blessings, he said health of 6.5 crore people of the state was his priority.

"Kindly maintain physical distance, wear masks, only by taking such precautionary measures can we get rid of corona," he added.