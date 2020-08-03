Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh CM tweets his condolence for family of 4 killed in accident

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences for four members of a family who were killed in a road accident around 7 am on Monday.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:14 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences for four members of a family who were killed in a road accident around 7 am on Monday. The family of four, including the husband, wife and their two children, lost their lives when the truck they were travelling on overturned near the Nander village in the Narshingh district of Madhya Pradesh.

In his tweet, Chouhan offered his prayers to the family of the deceased persons. The family had hitched a ride with the truck due to the unavailability of public transport services because of the lockdown. All four of them were sleeping on mattresses atop the truck.

The truck, that was carrying refined cooking oil, had swerved to avoid hitting a stray cattle animal which was sitting in the middle of the road. Due to heavy rains, the road was slippery and the driver of the truck lost control. The victims were identified as Virendra, his wife Pooja and their two sons Lakshya and Mayank. They belonged to the Sonkachh village and were travelling to Jabalpur.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. He is now in police custody awaiting an investigation. No charges have been filed against him. (ANI)

