3 held for harbouring Lankan gangster in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Aug 3 (PTI): Three people have been arrested on the charge of producing false documents to help a Sri Lankan gangster stay here illegally, police said on Monday. This came to light when the gangster Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka had died of a heart attack in the city and the three approached the police to cremate the body in Madurai.

On investigation, Sivakami Sundari of Madurai, Dyaneswaran of Erode and a Lankan woman Amani were held here on Sunday night based on information, a press release from the police said. Sundari and Dyaneswaran helped Lokka stay with Amani in the city. It was also found that the gangster managed to get an aadhaar card in the name of Pradeep Singh.

Sundari had approached the police on July 4 to take the body of Lokka, who had died the previous day, to Madurai the release said. Police, who checked the aadhar card, found it was obtained through forged documents and the deceased was a criminal, who had stayed with Amani.

She had taken Lokka to a private hospital on July 3 where he was declared brought dead and the postmortem done the next day at a government hospital before the body was taken to Madurai and cremated, the release said. Police arrested the three and registered cases under various sections, including criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents.

Lokka was wanted in Lanka for various criminal offences and killings in gang rivalry. A probe into his death is on with viscera samples sent for examination, the release said.

The Lankan media has reported that Lokka was poisoned to death in India, following which the Lankan police sought the help of Coimbatore police to seek detailed information. The police were also probing into how the gangster had arrived in India.