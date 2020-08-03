Thunderstorm in Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, West Bengal in next 48 hours: IMD
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of possible thunderstorms over parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:24 IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of possible thunderstorms over parts of East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal. As per IMD forecast, "Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely in East Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal during the next 48 hours."
Similarly, the IMD said, that a widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over Konkan and Goa during August 3 to 5 while in Mumbai, heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 3 and with isolated extremely heavy falls on August 4 and 5. A low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, it said. (ANI)
