Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoD formulates draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020

The DPEPP 2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of MoD to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 18:37 IST
MoD formulates draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020
The DPEPP 2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of MoD to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports. Image Credit: ANI

In order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, multiple announcements were made under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Package'. In implementing such framework and to position India amongst the leading countries of the world in defence and aerospace sectors, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has formulated a draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020). The DPEPP 2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of MoD to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports.

The policy has laid out the following goals and objectives:

To achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crores (US$ 25Bn) including export of Rs 35,000 Crore (US$ 5 Billion) in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by 2025.

To develop a dynamic, robust and competitive Defence industry, including Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding industry to cater to the needs of Armed forces with quality products.

To reduce dependence on imports and take forward "Make in India" initiatives through domestic design and development.

To promote the export of defence products and become part of the global defence value chains.

To create an environment that encourages R&D rewards innovation creates Indian IP ownership and promotes a robust and self-reliant defence industry.

The Policy brings out multiple strategies under the following focus areas:

Procurement Reforms

Indigenization & Support to MSMEs/Startups

Optimize Resource Allocation

Investment Promotion, FDI & Ease of Doing Business

Innovation and R&D

DPSUs and OFB

Quality Assurance & Testing Infrastructure

Export Promotion

The draft DPEPP 2020 can be accessed at https://ddpmod.gov.in/dpepp and https://www.makeinindiadefence.gov.in/admin/webroot/writereaddata/upload/recentactivity/Draft_DPEPP_03.08.2020.pdf for public consultation and seeking inputs/comments from the stakeholders. Based on the comments received, the policy would be promulgated by the MoD.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021....

Philippines fears for economy, income as tough lockdown returns

Tens of millions of people in and around the Philippine capital will go back to a strict lockdown from Tuesday, threatening incomes and hopes for reviving a once dynamic economy as authorities take drastic measures to halt surging virus cas...

Hopeful that exhibition games in UAE will lead to Women's IPL in near future: Shantha Rangaswamy

BCCI Apex Council member and former India captain Shantha Rangaswamy on Monday said the boards decision to organise Womens T20 Challenge during the IPL shows that it remains committed to the game. She hoped it would lead to a full-fledged W...

Brewers bench coach Murphy recovering from heart attack

Brewers bench coach Pat Murphy is recovering from a moderate heart attack he suffered Saturday afternoon during a team workout at Miller Park in Milwaukee, the team confirmed Sunday night. Murphy alerted the medical staff, who called an amb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020