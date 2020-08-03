Search operation launched to trace Territorial Army jawan missing since Sunday

A search operation was launched on Monday to trace a Territorial Army (TA) jawan who is suspected to have been abducted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, an Army spokesperson said here

Rifleman Shakir Manzoor of 162 Battalion (TA) went missing on Sunday and his vehicle was found abandoned and burnt in south Kashmir's Kulgam, he said

It is suspected that the soldier, a resident of neighbouring Shopian district, has been abducted by militants, the spokesperson said. The Army has launched an operation to trace him, he added.