Had informed Mumbai Police in Feb that Sushant's life was in danger, says actor's father KK Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death.

ANI | Faridabad (Haryana) | Updated: 03-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 19:36 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh has revealed that he had filed a complaint with Mumbai police in February claiming his son's life was in danger. The revelation came as he filed an FIR with Patna police, alleging Mumbai police of inaction even after 40 days of the actor's sudden death. In a self-made video, Singh alleged that the accused in the actor's death case is on the loose and Patna Police should be provided with help.

"On February 25, I informed Bandra Police that the life of my son Sushant is in danger. He died on June 14 and I asked them to act against people named in my Feb 25 complaint. No action has been taken even 40 days after his death. So, I filed FIR in Patna. Patna Police swung into action. But the accused is running away(on the loose). Patna Police should be given help. I thank Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his colleague Sanjay Jha who gave support to the truth in this hour of grief," he said. After the actor's demise on June 14, he asked the police to take action against the people named in the complaint given by him on February 25, said Singh, adding that no action has been taken.

An FIR was filed by Patna Police against actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Rajput's death case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including abetment of suicide. Bihar Police started the investigation and dispatched a team to Mumbai.

A controversy erupted after Patna Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari, who is probing the case was quarantined in Mumbai. According to the Maharashtra Police, statements of 56 people have been recorded until now in connection with the case.

In a video statement issued by her lawyers, Chakraborty said that she has faith in the judiciary and she will get justice. The actor refrained from commenting on "horrible things" being said against her saying that the matter is sub judice.

"I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub judice. Satyamev Jayate. The truth shall prevail," Chakraborty said in the video statement. Days after Rajput's death, Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Latest News

Delhi reports 805 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 805 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,38,482. According to the bulletin of Delhi government, 17 deaths were reported today, taking the death toll to 4,021....

Sara Ali Khan wishes 'Happy Rakhi to all, shares hilarious video with brother Ibrahim

Wishing all the brothers and sisters on Rakshabandhan, actor Sara Ali Khan shared an adorable video with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as they had some fun in a swimming pool. When he says hes always got my back...he doesnt mean it. Happy Rakhi ...

Oli, Prachanda talks remain inconclusive; both agree to meet again on Tuesday

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and the ruling partys executive chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda on Monday held informal consultations for two hours to sort out their differences, but the talks remained inconclusive, party sources...

U.S. top Senate Democrat says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continue

U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday called for an American company to purchase Chinese-owned video app TikTok in order to protect users data, saying a safe way must be found for TikTok to continue.A U.S. company should buy...
